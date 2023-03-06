'Visionary, uncompromising'; great musicians deliver on great music

The Seraphim Trio made a triumphant return to Ballarat, performing in the Synod Hall of the Anglican Cathedral last Saturday afternoon.
The large audience enjoyed the music and the atmosphere of this new classical music venue, which is a fine concert space. Listening to Anna Goldsworthy (piano), Helen Ayres (violin) and Tim Nankervis ('cello) in their performance reminded one of the unique thrill of live chamber music when played to such a high standard.
The Trio K496, a significant and mature work of Mozart, was delivered with confidence and clarity. The opportunity for each instrument was elegantly realized as the balance between the individual timbre and trio texture remained poised from the opening piano solo to the fascinating counterpoint Mozart achieved in his later works.
Clara Schumann's Gm trio stands tall among chamber compositions of the Romantic period, displaying great beauty within a firm classical structure. The ensemble playing was seamless as the narrative unfolded. The dialogue between instruments maintained a logical progression as the 19th century chromatic language took the listener in unexpected directions.
The drama of the first movement, the dance of the second, the song of the third and the return to dramatic sonata form of the final movement became one connected story in this performance.
Beethoven's Op.70/2 trio fits into the pastoral style which can be found among the dramatic, stormy works of his middle period. The Trio effectively brought out the earlier classical style of Haydn while in the final movement we experienced the more visionary, uncompromising writing which asks so much of any musician but clearly rewards those who achieve the desired result as witnessed in this performance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.