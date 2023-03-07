Tom Prebble has made a play for the Racing Victoria Rising Stars series title with a win in Ballarat.
Prebble scored on the Andrew Bobbin-trained Boom Boom Sweet ($2.70 favourite) in the RMBL Investments Handicap, 1600m, on Tuesday - the 12th race in the series for apprentice jockeys.
It is the second leg he has won.
The win also provided family significance for him, with it being his first in Ballarat, where his parents Brett Prebble and Maree Payne grew up and laid the foundations for their careers as jockeys.
Bobbin said Boom Boom Sweet, which started his career in the Ballarat stable of Matt Cumani, would later this year race in Northern Territory and Western Australia after campaigning successfully there last year.
He said the six-year-old would be set for races at Alice Springs, Darwin - where he won last year - and Kununurra.
Boom Boom Sweet resisted a late charge from the Simon Morrish-trained Dennis Choux ($9.50).
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
