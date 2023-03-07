The Courier

Family ties refreshed as Tom Prebble goes boom in Ballarat

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Prebble returns to scale on Boom Boom Sweet after saluting in the RMBL Investments Rising Stars Handicap in Ballarat on Tuesday.Photo by Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Tom Prebble has made a play for the Racing Victoria Rising Stars series title with a win in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.