BFNL leads way in Barwon juniors

Ballarat 17/unders remain unbeaten in the Barwon Junior Netball Championships.
The Ballarat Football Netball League made is three straight on Monday night - defeating Geelong FNL by 37 goals.
Ella Litras shot 35 goals and Ava Richardson 23.
In a night of high scoring, second-placed Bellarine FNL defeated Geelong District FNL 94-34.
Ballarat 15/unders also won, scraping home by one goal against Geelong.
The Ballarat 13/unders lowered their colours for the first time.
13/UNDER
Geelong FNL 30 d Ballarat FNL 26
Bellarine FNL 54 d Geelong District FNL 8
Geelong Central NA 33 d Colac District FNL 31
LADDER: Bellarine 12, Geelong FNL 12, Ballarat 12, Colac 8, Geelong Central 4, Geelong District 0
15/UNDER
Ballarat 40 d Geelong 39
Bellarine 33 d Geelong District 31
Geelong Central 32 drew with Colac 32
LADDER: Bellarine 16, Geelong District 12, Geelong 8, Ballarat 8, Colac 2, Geelong Central 2
17/UNDER
Ballarat 64 d Geelong 27
Bellarine 94 d Geelong District 34
LADDER: Ballarat 16, Bellarine 12, Geelong 12, Colac 8, Geelong District 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.