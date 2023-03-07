The Courier
Yarrowee litter from drink bottles overtakes fast food

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:00am
Anthony Handley from the leigh Catchment Group and Clean Up Australia Day Redan Wetlands-Yarrowee River co-ordinator Col Palmer check out the pile of litter they collected from the river including an e-scooter. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Plastic drink bottles are the new enemy number-one in the war against waste in the Yarrowee River.

Local News

