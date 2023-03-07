The Courier
Midlands holds off valiant Victoria to clinch grand final berth | BHBR Tuesday pennant preliminary final review

Edward Holland
March 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Victoria's Brenda Hughes guides a bowl down during the first rink.

Midlands has won itself a Midweek pennant grand final date with BMS, after the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region club overcame a valiant Victoria in Tuesday's preliminary final clash.

