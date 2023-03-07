Midlands holds off valiant Victoria to clinch grand final berth | BHBR Tuesday pennant preliminary final review

Midlands has won itself a Midweek pennant grand final date with BMS, after the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region club overcame a valiant Victoria in Tuesday's preliminary final clash.
Midlands won all three rinks, with an eight-shot differential in the second rink crucial in wrapping up a 10-shot triumph.
"It was a good, tough game. We got a break and it looked like we were home halfway but you can never put your cue in the rack," Midlands' David Speechley said.
"It was a good team effort overall, we are pretty even across the board as a team."
Midlands, which finished the home-and-away season fourth, is now one of two teams left standing in division one action.
"It really could have been anyone's title, everyone had their time at the top of the ladder this season," Speechley said.
"BMS were minor premiers for a very long time right up until the last round.
"It's going to be a tough contest next week, it will be a ripper."
For Victoria, Tuesday's loss brings an end to a solid season, one which saw the club rocket into top spot on the final day of the home-and-away fixture.
The division one minor premiers boasted a league-best win-loss record of 12 wins, six losses before bowing out of finals action in straight sets.
A 16-shot semi-final defeat to BMS preluded Tuesday's preliminary final loss to Victoria.
BMS and Midlands go head-to-head in the Tuesday pennant division one grand final on March 14 at Webbcona Bowls Club.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
