Pizza Hut all you can eat venue up for sale on 31 Victoria Street

By Nieve Walton
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
This could be the end of Pizza Hut's all-you-can-eat experience in Ballarat. File Photo.

An age of all-you-can-eat '90s nostalgia may be coming to an end in Ballarat and Victoria as Pizza Hut's dine-in future comes into question.

Local News

