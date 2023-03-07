Of all the lost items handed in to Ballarat police station, a 101-year-old passport would have to be one of the weirdest.
But that's exactly what came across the desk late last month when a good Samaritan made the mysterious find on Victoria Street.
Identifying the owner was easy enough. It was right there on the document: Clara E Yung.
The only problem was, that document was issued in 1922...
Who was Clara E Yung?
Clara E Yung was 5'2", with blue eyes and brown hair.
According to her passport, she had a broad forehead, a "normal" mouth, a long nose, and "nil special peculiarities".
She was a miner's wife, a talented dressmaker, and the mother of five children.
She must have loved those children, because at the age of 59, she travelled halfway across the world in a bid to lay one to rest.
Now, Clara's great-granddaughter, retired Ballarat school teacher Alison Jobe, has taken up the quest for answers Clara sadly never found.
And, she needs the community's help to finish the story.
The lost passport
Alison has been digging into her family history at Federation University's Geoffrey Blainey Research Centre, hoping to track down a living descendant of Clara's who could hold the key to a century-old mystery.
She was on her way home from the centre on a recent Thursday afternoon, carrying a bag full of old photos and archival material, when Clara's 101-year-old passport somehow slipped from her grasp.
Police received the lost item before Alison even realised it was missing.
She found out 11 days later, when a friend alerted her to a social media post searching for the owner.
Now reunited with the passport, Alison has been able to share more about the woman in the photo.
A 'natural born British subject'
Alison's only living memories of Clara are as "a really old lady, lying in bed".
But records reveal she was of course much more than that.
Born in Gloucestershire, England on May 15, 1862 Clara Emma Smith and her parents George Henry Smith and Emma Keys Smith set off for Australia as unassisted immigrants in March, 1863.
They were following in the footsteps of Clara's uncle Edward, known as 'Teddy,' who'd earlier settled in the goldfields of Happy Valley, buying a large property on miner's rights.
They lived on Teddy's land and welcomed more children to the family.
Emma died while giving birth to her 14th child in 1888.
George worked as a rate collector and paymaster at the mines, and later as a Grenville Shire secretary.
After Emma's death, he remarried and fathered two more children with Annie Bolte - a relative of former Victorian premier Sir Henry Bolte.
Clara grew up to marry Ararat-born miner George Edgar Yung at Happy Valley's St Mark's Church in September 1886.
They had three sons - George Alfred known as 'Alf', Ernest Herbert known as 'Ern', and Edward Lancelot known as 'Lance' - and two daughters - Edith Emma known as 'Edie' and Annie Elizabeth known as 'Maude'.
The lost son
Clara's eldest son George Alfred was killed in action on his first day on the battlefield in Ypres, Belgium in 1917.
Before shipping off to serve in WWI, at the age of 24, he worked as a school teacher in Ballan.
His name appears on honour rolls at Ballan Primary School and Ballarat High School.
But his remains have never been found and he has never been given a proper burial.
Clara got herself a passport to travel to Belgium in search of her son's grave in 1922.
The only clue she had as to where he was killed was a handwritten note, possibly passed on by son Ernest, who also served in the war.
Clara boarded the ship 'Moreton Bay' at Port Melbourne on February 1 and kept a diary documenting her journey, which has been passed down through the family.
Her last diary entry is dated August 31, 1922, and details the beginning of a rough journey home via the Bay of Biscay, where many passengers and crew were seasick and she had to see a doctor for back pain.
The final chapter
On her return to Australia, Clara and husband George Edgar settled at Murtoa, near Horsham, where they lived next door to daughter Edie and son-in-law John Richard Watson - Alison's grandparents.
After George Edgar passed away, Clara remained in Murtoa, contributing "exquisite" lace and crochet work to the local Holy Trinity Anglican church.
She died in 1962, a month shy of her 100th birthday, at Ballarat's Queen Elizabeth Centre.
Search continues
Alison was mortified when she found out she'd lost Clara's passport, but now thinks "maybe it was meant to be".
A Ballarat Eyewatch Facebook post about Clara captured widespread attention - relatives in Queensland even came across it - and Alison hopes to harness that to advance her research, and give George Alfred the burial he never received.
To do that, she needs to find a living descendant of Clara's daughter Annie Elizabeth aka 'Maude,' who married into the Holmes family.
Alison says this descendant is the best hope for getting a DNA sample that could be used to identify George Alfred's remains.
"Thanks to the person that handed [the passport] in, this is made me do it [the research], it's sort of forced me to keep going," she said.
"The police can't tell me who they were, but I really want to thank them."
