Will Price has picked up an award at Racing Victoria's apprentice jockey training program graduation.
Apprenticed to his uncle Dan O'Sullivan in Ballarat, Price was rewarded for his commitment with the Andrew Gilbert Sports Science Award.
Price is a member of a prominent South Australian racing family, with his brother Ben a leading apprentice and father Simon a former leading jockey.
The 23-year-old has ridden 197 winners, including two group 3s.
