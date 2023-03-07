The Courier

Apprentice jockey graduation award goes to Will Price

Updated March 8 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Price has featured in apprentice jockey graduation awards. Picture by Racing Photos.

Will Price has picked up an award at Racing Victoria's apprentice jockey training program graduation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.