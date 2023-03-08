NBL1 and Big V outfits will play alongside 62 teams competing in the annual three-day Ballarat senior basketball tournament from Friday.
Some 12 NBL1 and Big V teams will play full-scale practice games at the tournament as they prepare for their seasons.
The 54th edition of the event will feature 74 teams, with games to be played across nine divisions at Selkirk Stadium and the Minerdome - A grade men, B grade men, C grade men eureka and sovereign, social men blue and gold, A grade women, C grade women and social women.
Basketball Ballarat tournament director Joel Anderson said tournament had attracted more teams than last year.
"It's great to again see many teams which have continued to enter across the COVID-19 as well as being able to welcome newcomers for the first time.
Basketball Ballarat estimates that the tournament will attract 1500 visitors and inject $1.27m into the city's economy.
