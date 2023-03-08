The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Numbers rise for annual long weekend Ballarat senior basketball tournament

Updated March 9 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelley Karbanenko, of Foxes, on the charge at a Ballarat senior tournament.

NBL1 and Big V outfits will play alongside 62 teams competing in the annual three-day Ballarat senior basketball tournament from Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.