The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Profile

Unbeaten Harry Webb still chasing first professional MMA fight

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Infinite MMA's Harry Webb in action against Akram Namam. Picture by Dogs of War Photography

A change at the eleventh hour meant Infinite MMA's Harry Webb's professional mixed martial arts debut was forced to wait, but the rising star's amateur record improved to 7-0 following a technical knockout victory over Akram Naman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.