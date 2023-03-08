A change at the eleventh hour meant Infinite MMA's Harry Webb's professional mixed martial arts debut was forced to wait, but the rising star's amateur record improved to 7-0 following a technical knockout victory over Akram Naman.
Originally fixtured to make his professional debut against Dom Mar Fan (1-1), Webb instead went head-to-head with Naman for the amateur super lightweight title.
"I was booked for a professional fight and on Friday I got the news that my opponent had been injured and unfortunately had to pull out," Webb said.
"We spent the weekend looking for a replacement and began to get a little worried because we couldn't find any professional replacements.
"I had to take an amateur fight to open up a few more options but Akram (Naman) was the only one up for the fight.
"Because it was such late notice, Akram couldn't make lightweight and I wasn't going to fight so they had to make a whole new weight class."
Webb won the fight by technical knockout with seconds remaining in the third round, but the Ballarat star said he felt on top the entire match.
"It was a pretty tough fight," Webb said.
"I didn't really know too much about Akram going into the fight because I couldn't gather much information apart from the fact that he was 2-0.
"It ended up being a bit of a grappling match and I managed to get a technical knockout in the third round with literally a second remaining and the referee stopped it."
Webb's dominance now sees the Ballan export hold Featherweight, Lightweight and Super Lightweight titles.
However, the focus remains on making his professional debut, something Webb has been seeking for almost a year.
"We're sort of back to where we were before, hopefully we can line up a professional fight and get ready to go again," Webb said.
"I still got to experience preparing for a pro-fight even though I didn't get to have one.
"I hadn't fought for nine months prior to this fight so it was just good to be back in the cage.
"It's only really going to benefit me in the long run that I got to spend an extra couple of months working on that stuff."
The Ballarat-based Infinite MMA gym boasted four fighters at the Demolition Fight Series 9 event, with Webb (7-0), Winnie Greenhalgh (4-0) and Bailey Andrews (1-0) all enjoying amateur wins.
Michael Alsop (4-1) suffered the first defeat of his amateur career, losing to Mal McDowell.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
