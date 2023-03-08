World champion rower Katrina Werry is in line for her fourth Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year award.
The 2017, 2019 and 2021 is a finalist for the 2022 accolade with Zoe Hives (tennis), Alanna Peart (race walking) and Amy McDonald (AFLW).
The winner will be announced by the Sportsmen's Association of Australia Ballarat associates branch at a gala dinner at Ballarat Golf Club on Thursday night.
Daisy Suholz (athletics), Sara Kennedy (cricket) and Dusty Taylor-Irwin (bowls) are finalists for the Ballarat Sportsgirl of the Year.
The founder of Racing Hearts Equine Assisted Therapies, Lisa Coffey, is guest speaker.
Racing Hearts is a registered charity offering counselling and psychology services for those with mental health challenges. Therapy is provided on farms, with retired racehorses integrated into sessions.
The Blackbourn Encouragement, Spirit of Sport and Administrator awards will also be presented.
