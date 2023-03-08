The Courier

Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year to be named

March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year finalists Zoe Hives, Alanna Peart, Katrina Werry and Amy McDonald.

World champion rower Katrina Werry is in line for her fourth Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year award.

