One of Australia's biggest regional queer pride festivals is back in 2023 and expecting a stronger crowd than last year.
ChillOut Festival starts on Thursday and will run through the long weekend, with 25,000 people expected to descend on Daylesford for a packed four-day schedule.
ChillOut Daylesford president Matt Clarke said he was excited to see months of work start to come to fruition.
"We start preparing our festival each year in about May or June the previous year," he told The Courier.
"Everything just seems to be slowly - but efficiently - coming together and it's feeling really good."
Mr Clarke said there had been some changes to festival operations, including a direct focus on making sure each element of the festival was inclusive, accessible and "open for everyone to feel welcome".
"We're all members of a beautiful, unique, loving big family and community," he said.
Taking on feedback from previous events, new implementations like an accessible shuttle bus have been added.
Mr Clarke said the buses would run for 18 hours a day and one would be fully accessible for people with mobility issues or who needed wheelchair access.
Another focus for 2023 is lowering the festival's environmental impact and looking at low waste options.
Items like reusable cups will be sanitised and stored at the end of the festival to be used for another two years.
All food stallholders will need to use compostable packing, aluminium water bottles and no plastic on site.
"Big festivals like ours are going to lead the way, in particular in Victoria, for low waste festivals," Mr Clarke said.
In 2023, the theme for the festival is 'find your wings' which represents everyone's individual journey.
Mr Clarke said it also tied in nicely to an endangered butterfly species recently found at Lake Daylesford near the location for Grove of Gratitude, which kicks off the festival at 10am on Thursday.
The planting ceremony is used to "honour some people who have passed and some who are starting their journey, who have been instrumental in paving the way for queer, trans, and bi people," he said.
More than 50 events will then take place across the four days.
Mr Clarke said he was proud to be part of the team that put on such an important event in the region.
"We need to be able to show that our festival is completely inclusive," he said.
This year there is a "significant spike" in ticket holders under the age of 25 and Mr Clake said their presence and participation was important.
"Those young people are leaders of the future, and are what's going to carry this festival on for the next 25 years," Mr Clarke said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
