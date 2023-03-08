The long-time friendships made and memories have long been as important, if not more so, than the results over the many years of the Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival in Ballarat.
An even greater emphasis is going to be put on these aspects at this year's carnival on March, 24, 25 and 26.
Night games have been removed from the schedule to allow players and friends more time to socialise, with organisers working to ensure dining options are available for sizeable numbers.
Carnival administrator Rick Trezise said there would also be a special moment to remember members of the event's extended baseball family who had died in the previous year or were in people's thoughts on occasions such as the carnival.
He said this would take the form of a minute silence at noon on the Saturday.
"We're hoping it's the start of a tradition."
Trezise said the carnival would be significantly bigger with 36 teams - nine more than last year. Key changes to the format are the introduction of a women's division, which has five teams, and men's over 40 years.
Trezise said the introduction of the over-30 women's competition had attracted a lot of interest and added a whole new dimension to the event.
Other category team entries:
Over-35: A grade (6 teams), B grade (6)
Over-40: 4 teams
Over-45: 4 teams
Over-50: A grade (6), B grade (5)
More than 200 players have been registered, with teams entering from across Victoria and interstate.
Trezise said the support of the City of Ballarat, Ballarat High School and Wendouree Archery Club had been instrumental in ensuring the carnival's success.
In addition to the three standing baseball diamonds at the Prince of Wales Park, another two would be set up on the High School ovals and one on the archery range.
Specially constructed portable pitching mounds have been developed for use on temporary playing areas.
Organisers expect the carnival to attract up to 700 visitors to Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
