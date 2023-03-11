After being closed to the public for almost 10 years, a winery and vineyard could reopen for wine tasting and sales.
Dulcinea Winery owners Rod and Lisa Severino have applied to reopen the cellar door at 85 Jubilee Road, Sulky.
In his application for a planning permit, Mr Severino says he has been working on the property for the past eight years.
"...We have spent time and money refurbing the vineyard irrigation, and trellising and replanting vines in the original vineyard," he says.
"We focused on vines first so we would have some product to process, then we invested in some winemaking equipment. We are now hoping to reopen the winery cellar door for tasting and sales of our wines we produce from the pinot noir vines."
Mr Severino says he has updated the existing cellar door and bar space with new electrical items, double sink, and cupboards and benchtops at a cost of $15,000.
The Dulcinea Winery property has car parking spaces to accommodate 14 vehicles.
Mr Severino hopes to open the cellar door for sales over the weekends, holiday periods including Easter and Christmas, and other public holidays from 11am to 6pm.
It is estimated about 30 patrons would be served on site at one time, depending on whether the Severino's can sell by the glass or bottles only.
The planning application states there are no plans to employ staff at this stage, with Rod and Lisa Severino obtained the relevant licences and certificates required to sell their product.
Rod Stott started the Sulky vineyard and established Dulcinea Wines in 2005. In 2012, Mr Stott expanded into the Chinese market after its successful foray into the Japanese market.
At the time, Dulcinea was producing about 5000 dozen bottles of wine each year, using grapes from 30 grape producers across western Victoria in addition to its own.
The planning application to reopen the cellar door has been lodged with the Hepburn Shire Council. Submissions close on March 17.
The Courier attempted to contact the Severino's for comment.
