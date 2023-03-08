Police are investigating a rollover in Dunnstown, where a driver allegedly became aggressive towards people who tried to help him.
The 55-year-old Dunnstown man was interviewed by police and released pending summons.
Officers said the car lost control and flipped on Old Melbourne Road around 12.20pm.
Police were told the male driver got out of the vehicle and was allegedly acting aggressively towards passers-by.
Moorabool Highway Patrol are investigating.
Paramedics were also called to the accident, north of the town, and no emergency treatment or transport was required.
Mount Warrenheip fire brigade volunteers attended the scene, which was initially reported as a car fire. A CFA spokesperson said they did not find the vehicle on fire when they arrived.
It is understood police arrived at Dunnstown less than 15 minutes after the first reports of the crash.
