The owner of this suburban pub is finally about to make moves on their pre-COVID expansion plans.
Kyle Ponder, owner of the Black Hill Hotel, took over operations of the business nine months before lockdowns with dreams of improvement planned for the near future.
While these plans may not have started as quickly as he would have liked, the ball is slowly rolling.
Four years after taking over the business, Mr Ponder is looking forward to finally starting work on expanding the outdoor offering and function spaces for his local clientele.
"The pub doesn't have a whole lot of street appeal," Mr Ponder said.
His plans, currently before council, include building a 30 square-metre deck on the Peel Street side of the building which would create seating for 30 patrons.
Mr Ponder said he felt like the building could look a bit closed-off from the street and wanted to open the business up to people passing by.
"Especially in summer I just want people to be able to see what's going on and if it's a good day we can have live music out there."
The number of people on the licence will not change and neither will the opening hours.
Mr Ponder said the outdoor deck would close at 10pm on busier evenings so neighbours were not disturbed.
He describes his business as a classic corner pub, a feeling he would like to keep.
There are a number of locals Mr Ponder knows by name who attend the location regularly but also sees a wide range of ages coming through the door.
He said he was glad the pub was family-run, with his partner helping out and his children well-known by the locals. Following lockdowns, Mr Ponder said he had noticed more of an appetite for clients wanting to spend time outside. With the new deck connected to the existing outdoor undercover area, he hopes it can be a space for functions as well.
He hopes the move will increase business and help bounce back from some difficult times in the hospitality industry.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
