Canadian could be home to a new $3 million childcare centre under a planning application before the City of Ballarat.
The proposal would see the construction of a seven room childcare centre with a water play area on 725-727 Geelong Road, capable of accommodating up to 128 children.
The 3950 sqm site currently contains a mechanics workshop and vehicle storage area in the rear.
Construction of the new childcare centre would require the demolition of a single storey commercial building, and the removal of trees in the rear storage area.
The centre would be built using a combination of brickwork, light weight cladding and colourbond for the external walls.
A sustainable design report attached to the application shows the site will use rainwater tanks, a stormwater management system and native fauna in landscaping.
The application also contains an acoustic report, arboricultural report and transport impact assessment.
A total of 15 trees, or tree groups, are at the site, with three trees recommended for retention in the arboricultural report due to their high arboricultural value.
One of the three high value trees is proposed to be removed under the planning application.
A 30-space car park will also be built at the front of the proposed site.
This comes after planning documents were lodged with council in late 2022 for a childcare centre in the rapidly growing employment precinct of Cardigan.
The proposed site on Spearwood Road is in the new Acacia housing estate in Cardigan.
The new centre will feature outdoor play areas for older children at ground level, and for babies and toddlers on the second floor, with four rooms catering for 120 children from birth to school age.
It continues a boom in childcare centres being planned and constructed at a rapid pace across Ballarat as the city's population continues to surge.
In Alfredton, Jenny's Early Learning Centre opposite The Arch is due to open early next year, as is The Y's 114-place Brown Hill Early Learning Centre and Swim School.
Other centres are under construction in Ballarat Central, Lucas, Mount Clear and other parts of the city.
