Seven room childcare centre proposed for Geelong Road

By Alex Dalziel
March 10 2023 - 4:30am
A photo of the proposed site, on 725 - 727 Geelong Road, Canadian. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Canadian could be home to a new $3 million childcare centre under a planning application before the City of Ballarat.

