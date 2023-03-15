The Darley Devils will be without star midfielder Dylan Landt for the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Landt will instead be taking a well-deserved break from football this year and remain in the Northern Territory throughout winter.
He will occasionally fly down to line up alongside his brother, Jack, at Dimboola in the Wimmera Football Netball League.
While the Devils will miss Landt's output, Darley coach Dan Jordan said he was not expecting to see much of Landt this season anyway.
"I spoke with him at length as he was thinking about flying in and playing a few games with us," Jordan said.
"But his brother is coach at Dimboola so he decided he'd play three or four games there, qualify for finals and try to help them win a flag.
"It will be a loss for us but having said that I didn't expect him to play as many games for us this season."
He averaged 33 disposals and six tackles for Darley across 10 games during the 2022 BFNL season.
Landt, who previously played for Sunbury in 2019, returned to BFNL action with a 34-disposal outing against his former club in round five.
He eclipsed 40 disposals three times in 2022, including a 42-disposal performance, also against Sunbury, in round 13.
Landt juggled BFNL and VFL football in 2022, playing eight games for Essendon's VFL side in which he averaged 15 disposals per game and kicked three goals.
"He's not continuing with VFL this year, he just wants a spell from footy," Jordan said.
"He's a great player, he should be playing at a higher level."
It was his connection to Darley coach Dan Jordan through Essendon that helped the Devils originally secure his services.
The Roos will be Landt's fourth club in three years, having spent time at Glenelg in the SANFL and starring for St Mary's in the Northern Territory Football League the past three summers.
The former Devil averaged over 30 disposals per game and kicked 22 goals from 14 appearances for St Mary's in the NTFL.
It led to a league best-and-fairest medal win for the 23-year-old in the 2022-23 NTFL season.
Landt's new home club, Dimboola, was docked 12 premiership points for the 2022 WFNL season following a breach of player payment rules.
It saw the club finish fifth, despite a third-best 11-win season, before an elimination final loss to the Horsham Demons.
The 2023 BFNL season starts on Good Friday, April 7.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
