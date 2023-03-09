A wave of community support has almost certainly saved Rokewood Golf Club from folding.
Club president Ross Hadler says there now appears to be a future after an encouraging public response at a special meeting on Tuesday night.
"We can now see light at the end of the tunnel."
Hadler said while there was a lot more work to be done, all the signs were positive.
He said it now looked certain that the club would continue for the upcoming winter season.
This is a much different outlook to that of a month ago when the club posted on Facebook that it had been decided to go into "caretaker mode" owing to a lack of active players, volunteers and members.
The community response to that announcement led to the special meeting.
Hadler said the club had had only 15 members and only a handful were playing, with sometimes as few as four taking part in regular Saturday competitions last year.
He said it had reached the point where it had become unviable to continue - not only from a playing perspective, but also being able maintain the upkeep of the course.
Hadler said the meeting had provided a number of ideas as to how the club might be able to increase participation, including social and midweek events away from formal weekend competitions.
He said there was no question there was a need to be more flexible with what the club offered, starting right at the grassroots of the sport.
Hadler said now that initial interest had been shown, the club needed to formalise the process. "There's a lot to go through."
The club will call a follow-up meeting to lock in exactly what the future will look like.
He said some 30 people had put in writing a desire to be involved and this needed to be followed through to ensure tasks were allocated and carried out.
