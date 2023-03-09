The Courier
Saint to face two arch-rivals in marquee timeslots | CHFL confirms schedules

DB
By David Brehaut
March 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Carngham-Linton, with Nick O'Brien front and centre, will twice showcase their new on-field look under lights to the launch the new season.

Carngham-Linton will open the Central Highlands Football League season with two marquee games under lights.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

