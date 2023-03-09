Carngham-Linton will open the Central Highlands Football League season with two marquee games under lights.
The Saints face long-time rivals in these fixtures.
They will open up against Skipton at Skipton on Saturday, April 22, and meet Rokewood-Corindhap at Linton in round two on Saturday, April 29.
All three were in the Western Plains and Lexton Plains leagues before moving into the CHFL in 2011.
Carngham-Linton and Skipton met under lights in the first round at Linton last year.
The match-ups have the potential to claim "blockbuster" status on the back of Carngham-Linton's vigorous recruiting campaign, which was ignited by the return home of former Essendon player Nick O'Brien and will see the Saints with sweeping on-field changes.
The Saints are striving to win a senior football match for the first time since 2019 and climb off the bottom of the ladder.
The CHFL this week confirmed the starting times for the two fixtures - round one senior football at 6.30pm and round two at 5.30pm.
The CHFL and CHNL have released the full time-table for the second round - Carngham-Linton v Rokewood-Corindhap:
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
