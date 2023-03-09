St Patrick's College and Loreto College suffered an overall defeat at the Respect Cup on Wednesday.
The two schools took to Kardinia Park for the annual event going head-to-head with their Geelong counterparts in St Joseph's College and Sacred Heart College.
The Cup, which is entering its third year, aims to promote respect towards women and is traditionally played on International Women's Day.
The scores from both the boys and girls matches is combined to crown a winner, with the Ballarat schools out to defend their 2022 title.
Nothing separated St Pat's and St Joseph's after four quarters on Wednesday as both sides walked away with 46 points on the board.
It was an inspired comeback by St Pat's, which came into the final quarter needing to erase a three-goal deficit.
An early goal by Lachie Charleson brought St Pat's alive, as the Rebels and East Point midfielder trimmed the lead to two goals just one minute into the fourth quarter.
A piercing kick inside 50 from another East Point junior in Oliver Hannaford found Mitch Lloyd in the goal square, with Lloyd converting the play into his second goal of the match as St Pat's trailed by just one major.
Despite St Pat's breaking through with two goals in the opening five minutes of the final term, it wasn't until the 17th minute in which Ethan Turner burst towards goal to level the scores.
It wrapped up a sensational fightback from St Pat's, as the result doubled up as a Associated Catholic Colleges fixture.
The boys' draw meant the winner of Loreto's clash with Sacred Heart would also be the outright winner of the Respect Cup however, it was Sacred Heart which overcame Loreto by 21 points.
It meant Geelong schools in Sacred Heart and St Joseph's clinched the Respect Cup for the first time.
The 2022 edition saw Ballarat come out on top with a nail-biting two-point triumph, with a draw between Loreto and Sacred Heart.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
