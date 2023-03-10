BALLARAT Bolts opening bowler Ella Young will return for Sunday's WCCC One Day Grand Final as the city's top women cricketers aim for a triple treat of premierships.
The Bolts will go into Sunday's game as the underdogs against a powerful Monash University, but chock full of confidence after a thrilling one-wicket win over Brighton Districts last weekend.
After a disjointed start to the year where the team played just three of the nine Twenty20 matches due to washouts and floods, the Bolts have gained momentum late in the season and are confident of upsetting the favourites.
Coach Emily McNeight said having moved up to the top division this season, the club was thrilled to once again be featuring in the season decider.
"It's something we set out to achieve at the start of the year," she said. "Knowing we've moved up a grade and we've still maintained most of the team with just a couple of extras, it's great to achieve what we have."
When the two sides met earlier in the season, the Bolts were held to to 7-141, with Monash hitting the winning runs in the 36th over for the loss of just three wickets.
McNeight said Young's return would strengthen the bowling attack this week, while the club had worked hard on its fielding in recent weeks which was paying dividends.
"We just couldn't break through that middle order partnership last time," she said. "They also bowled really well as well, but it's a different pressure in finals, it's always a completely different game and we've got that experience from previous years.
"It's really great timing to get Ella back, she will make a big difference to our attack."
McNeight said the excitement around the club had been building in recent weeks with the hope for another title.
"With the group of girls we have, it would be incredible (to win)," she said. "Not only to win a premiership, but to go back-to-back-to-back would be awesome."
