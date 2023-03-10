The Courier
Ella Young's return to strengthen Ballarat Bolts in WCCC grand final against Monash University

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Ella Young returns

BALLARAT Bolts opening bowler Ella Young will return for Sunday's WCCC One Day Grand Final as the city's top women cricketers aim for a triple treat of premierships.

