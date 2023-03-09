A mysterious green-thumb has taken it upon themselves to drawn attention to the city's potholes.
On Thursday morning community members awoke to find a tree planted in the base of a Trench Street pot hole.
While it is unclear what the planter's true motives were, the act of guerilla gardening seems to be inspired by a similar pothole gardening incident in Wallan, north of Melbourne.
There community members created "The Wallan Botanic Garden" in one of the town's most notorious potholes - filling the hole with soil and planting a tree and flowers.
The Wallan "botanic garden" has since been removed and pothole filled.
While Ballarat's equivalent seems a bit less elaborate, it remains to be seen if it will achieve the same outcome.
