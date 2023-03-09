Spacious workshop is unmissable opportunity | Commercial feature

Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale via public auction 107c Hertford Street in Sebastopol.
Positioned in arguably one of Ballarat's busiest growth corridors, this a fantastic opportunity to secure a quality building with no shortage of exposure - more than 30 metres (approx.) fronts the Glenelg Highway.
Erected on the site is a steel construction workshop of approximately 850 square metres, which features a reception area, three separate internal offices, a lunchroom and staff amenities.
With generous internal clearances and multiple roller doors, the property lends itself well to continued use as a workshop, or conversion into a retail showroom (STCA).
Situated on a generous parcel of Industrial 1 zoned land, totalling 2135 square metres (approx.), there's no shortage of room. There is also plenty of onsite parking and even more on street parking.
Complete with vacant possession, contact the agency to arrange an inspection.
