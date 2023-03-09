The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

13 Saint Glens Way, Lake Gardens

By Feature Property
March 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautifully presented two storey home | Feature property
  • 13 Saint Glens Way, Lake Gardens
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $1.6 million - $1.7 million
  • Agency: Buxton
  • Agent: Mark Nunn on 0409 412 518
  • Inspect: Saturday, 12.15pm - 12.45pm

This beautifully bespoke home combines clever concepts and complete luxury in a premier leafy street. It's a short walk from Ballarat Botanical Gardens, Lake Wendouree, schools and the railway station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.