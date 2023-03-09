Beautifully presented two storey home | Feature property

This beautifully bespoke home combines clever concepts and complete luxury in a premier leafy street. It's a short walk from Ballarat Botanical Gardens, Lake Wendouree, schools and the railway station.
Beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain gardens and manicured lawns, the family home is designed to cater for a large family. It has an impressive main wing, featuring a large walk-in robe and ensuite. Downstairs includes an additional bedroom or office, along with a separate powder room, formal living area with gas log fire, and double glass doors that open onto a north-facing garden.
The sun-filled open plan living area features living and dining that opens out to an outdoor area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
The backyard is generously sized, with magnificent mature trees and lawn. The kitchen is equipped with ample storage, quality stainless steel appliances, double sink and a dishwasher.
Upstairs provides a children's sanctuary, with three large sized bedrooms with built-in robes, a separate study or lounge area, a family bathroom and separate toilet.
Other features include central gas heating, a laundry drying cupboard, high ceilings, garden shed and a double lock-up garage.
This sought-after location is tightly held, so don't wait. Call today to book your inspection.
