11 Doodts Road, Black Hill | Contemporary brilliance with stunning views

By House of the Week
March 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Contemporary brilliance with stunning views | House of the Week
  • 11 Doodts Road, Black Hill
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1,175,000 - $1,225,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Matt Wiltshire on 0487 000 873
  • Inspect: By appointment

Designed with sophistication and style, this near new custom Hudson Ridge home is second to none, oozing quality from the moment you set foot through the door, while offering breathtaking views over the neighbouring bushland.

