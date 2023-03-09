Contemporary brilliance with stunning views | House of the Week

Designed with sophistication and style, this near new custom Hudson Ridge home is second to none, oozing quality from the moment you set foot through the door, while offering breathtaking views over the neighbouring bushland.
The immaculate home has been built with convenience and entertainment in mind. The 'reverse living' has been designed to fully capture what the area has to offer.
With the home raised from the street, the abundant kitchen/dining/living opens up to the first-floor balcony, offering relaxing views as far as the eye can see.
The upgrades throughout the home need to be seen to be truly appreciated, including supernatural marble benchtops, a slimline gas log fire to living (with fully zoned central heating and refrigerated cooling to the whole house), engineered timber flooring, top-of-the-range appliances, contemporary kitchen and bathrooms, and automatic blinds/sheers/plantation shutters on the windows.
The property has been fully landscaped, with a spacious rear courtyard accompanying the upstairs balcony, proving amble space for entertaining.
Set in Black Hill on the Melbourne side of the CBD, and in close proximity to schools/supermarkets and central Ballarat, you can enjoy the peaceful surrounds while still living in a practical location.
