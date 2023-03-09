The Courier
Man charged with criminal damage at Buninyong cafe over COVID-19 vaccination dispute

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
March 10 2023 - 4:00am
An argument between an unvaccinated man and a Buninyong cafe owner in 2021 has ended with a broken window - and a day in court.

