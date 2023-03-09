An argument between an unvaccinated man and a Buninyong cafe owner in 2021 has ended with a broken window - and a day in court.
Jason Darmanin was charged with criminal damage in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for events alleged at Learmonth Street's Espresso Depot Cafe on November 7.
"Whilst present at the cafe an argument has commenced between the accused and [the owner] regarding COVID-19 restrictions and patrons needing to be vaccinated," the police prosecutor told the court.
"The accused was asked to leave on several occasions by the [owner]."
Police allege Darmanin was shouting at the owner when he punched a window on the right hand side of the entry, causing it to break.
He was later interviewed by police and admitted an argument had occurred, and said the owner "could have possibly overheard" a conversation between he and his wife that they were unvaccinated.
The Soldiers Hill man disputed that he intentionally broke the door.
"I didn't intend to cause any damage, I was already leaving," he told the court.
"I didn't realise he was closing the door on me until my hand went through the glass.
"I was not the instigator of this confrontation at all ... we didn't want to cause any trouble."
READ MORE:
The accused was supported in court by his wife and young child.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann indicated to Darmanin that if he pleaded guilty he would order him to pay compensation of $304.48, with a six-month good behaviour order and no recorded conviction.
Darmanin, representing himself in court, declined.
The matter will return to a contested hearing on May 30.
Mr Stratmann said the prosecution bore the onus of proof.
"What they have to prove is that you destroyed property and you did it intentionally and without lawful excuse and it belonged to someone else," he said.
"The issue is intent.
"He wants to have his day in court."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
