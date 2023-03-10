The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Near flawless Victoria awaits confident BMS | BHBR Weekend pennant grand final preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Storey of BMS (left) and Victoria's Barry Clark ahead of Sunday's BHBR grand final.

Victoria has been the benchmark of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Weekend pennant and now only BMS stands in its way of a division one grand final triumph on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.