Near flawless Victoria awaits confident BMS | BHBR Weekend pennant grand final preview

Victoria has been the benchmark of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Weekend pennant and now only BMS stands in its way of a division one grand final triumph on Sunday.
The top-two sides all season long will take to Sebastopol Bowling Club for a mouth-watering grand final clash.
Victoria, which lost just one game this season, heads into Sunday's clash in the box seat.
Victoria's Barry Clark made sure his side wasn't getting ahead of itself.
"We're confident but we're not over-confident," Clark said.
"I've played in a lot of grand finals and I think all grand finals are 50-50 contests.
"I think it will be a pretty even game, we've had a good year but unless we win the premiership it hasn't been a good year."
Victoria has also enjoyed strong seasons in other divisions, with its division four and five sides preparing for grand finals as well.
"Our players are all very proud of the season so far," Clark said.
"The club has got three teams in grand finals so as a club overall we are really happy with that."
The division one minor premiers go head-to-head with a BMS side that has lost just two games since round 11, including a semi final defeat to Victoria.
BMS skipper Michael Storey was aware of the challenge his side faces on Sunday.
"Victoria has been the top side all season, it will be theirs to lose and ours to win," Storey said.
"Since Christmas we've been really up and about."
Victoria dealt BMS a 13-shot loss in the semi final, in which Storey said there was plenty to take out of.
"Last week we didn't start well against Victoria but we came back at them and fell by only 13 shots," he said.
"We know on Sunday we need to start better and show more energy early or otherwise it will be all gone.
"They are the benchmark, they've been the best side by a long way."
Play begins at 1pm at Sebastopol on Sunday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.