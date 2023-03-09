Western Victoria's top cop is urging drivers to slow down at the many roadworks under way across our region - or risk a fine - or even a fatality.
"The truth is that if you are speeding through one of these zones, someone will get hurt," Western Region Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger said.
"If you do more than 40km/h the chances are you'll kill someone on the side of the road.
"Even if a posted sign says 100km/h, it's important to drive to the conditions.
"Make good choices and be sensible."
It comes after two car accidents within 20 hours at roadworks in Delacombe and Invermay Park on February 14 and 15.
A Creswick roadworker was also killed on the Western Freeway at Trawalla in 2020, while the death of a roadworker on the same road at Ballan in the early 2000s led a statewide campaign pleading for drivers to look out for traffic controllers.
The problem has prompted a coming Ballarat police operation targeting roads under repair or construction.
So what if there's a Kenworth behind you, busting to go faster in a slow zone?
"That's the one I see frequently - trucks too close to cars," Assistant Commissioner Grainger said.
"It's happened to me.
"I make the same plea to the trucking companies - drive to the conditions.
"We've had a 37 per cent increase in enforcement with heavy trucks in western Victoria.
"That was coming off a low base.
"We'll continue to enforce that this year."
The Assistant Commissioner said he saw road trauma as the number one issue for his region - and he said the term 'road toll' was with 'lives lost' - because every fatality had a ripple effect on the community.
"We focus acutely on the tasking and co-ordination process but road trauma is clearly the number-one issue for us," he said.
"We've already had 19 people killed so far this year in our area.
"It's mainly locals dying on our roads but we're also seeing a lot more tourists in this part of the world."
Other huge issues for the west of the state included aggravated burglary and illicit drugs and family violence.
"Since COVID we have seen many more people willing to report domestic violence to police," Assistant Commissioner Grainger Grainger said.
"We'd be kidding ourselves to think every instance of it is reported."
In the 12 months ending September 30, breaching intervention orders was the fourth most common offence, with 624 incidents reported to the Crime Statistics Agency in the Ballarat council area.
The Assistant Commissioner speaks with four decades of policing experience - including stints in the Homicide Squad, Criminal Investigation Branch (now CIU), senior policing in the western suburbs - and later State Road Safety Command.
"I was thrilled when they gave me this role (In mid-2022). I wanted to work across rural areas and I hadn't had the chance to do much of that."
Assistant Commissioner Grainger oversees 2800 officers in 147 stations across an area that covers 60 per cent of the state.
It's a long way from the law degree he deferred - and the hospital orderly job he took up in Melbourne's north, while working out how best to follow his passion for helping others.
"I think I decided to be a police officer from a fairly young age," he said.
"My parents were missionaries in New Guinea and I felt a calling for social justice."
When it came to meth labs and grow houses in western Victoria, the Assistant Commissioner said he believed the chances of getting caught were greater in a smaller community.
"In rural communities we have many people who will often notice something different going on," he said.
"So while organised crime gangs think they can work with impunity in rural areas, the truth is that they're more likely to be caught."
Assistant Commissioner Grainger also had views on so-called 'soft' drugs.
"Many members of the community think cannabis is a harmless drug," he said.
"I'm in my 39th year of policing and I can say that cannabis is incredibly destructive in our community."
One drug issue that remains out of police control is children with nicotine vapes.
"This is something we have no lawful authority to do much about," Assistant Commissioner Grainger said.
"I know the Education Department is doing a lot with young people to try and tackle this.
"Vaping is not within the criminal sphere at this stage."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
