NONAGENARIAN Miriam Powell is packing away her secateurs after more than half a century growing and selling plants for community fundraisers.
An emotional Ms Powell, aged 97, said she was unsure what to do next in her life after decades of meeting people at markets and fetes.
The long-time Buninyong resident began the gardening venture when her sons were in primary school - the eldest was now 71 years old.
What started as a fundraising effort became a passion for Ms Powell who had to prepare and maintain plants, select and propagate cutting material, ensure good soil and make sure stock looked good in between markets.
Ms Powell's plants have taken her to community functions across Buninyong, the broader Ballarat region and down to Melbourne in schoolyards, churches, ovals, parks, gardens and grand houses.
"I enjoy catching up with people," Ms Powell said, noting many of her regular customers now were third generation buyers.
Ms Powell has worked through peaks and troughs in gardening trends, with the COVID-19 pandemic proving a boom in interest at markets.
Her collection includes ferns and fushia, succulents, clivia and herbs. Ms Powell said even herbs have had trends such as sticky Vietnamese mint coming into popularity with the Asian cooking fad a few years ago.
Part of selling plants for Ms Powell has always been about offering advice to ensure people could get the most enjoyment out of her seedlings and cuttings and continue to share plants with others.
Good potting mix was an essential, as was liquid fertiliser like Charlie Carp or Seasol.
Ms Powell is handing over her nursery collection to Friends of the Buninyong Botanic Gardens, a not-for-profit nursery adjacent to the gardens with members also selling stock at markets.
Members said they hoped to continue Ms Powell's legacy and had a vast amount of work to do with her early instructions to get potting up.
Buninyong village markets and festival organiser Lisa Cressey said Ms Powell's presence every town market, in the same spot on the grass, would be missed by all who enjoyed calling past for a chat with her.
"Miriam has been my favourite stall holder since we took over running the market, about eight years ago," Ms Cressey said.
"She always had her spot on the grass, her family would set up a stall for her and was rugged up in her puffer jacket. She was just lovely to deal with."
Memorial trees to members of Miriam's family are growing in the Buninyong Botanic Gardens.
