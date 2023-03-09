The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Pilot has to make quick repairs to plane in Bald Hills paddock

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat airport. Picture by Adam Trafford

A light plane pilot has had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Bald Hills paddock this afternoon to make on-the-run engine repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.