A light plane pilot has had to make an emergency landing in the middle of a Bald Hills paddock this afternoon to make on-the-run engine repairs.
Emergency services were called at about 5.36pm on Thursday afternoon about an aircraft in possible difficulty over the Bald Hills area.
The pilot of a two-seater, single propeller aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the paddock, and made adjustments to the engine before taking off again.
An observer, seeing the plane in distress, called emergency services and took a video of the incident.
The pilot landed safely at Ballarat Airport at 5.55pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.