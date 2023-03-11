YOUR SAY: We need more transport options

As the country lurches into a new phase of uncertain weather conditions, it is chilling to observe comfortable middle-class people blithely continuing to increase their emissions. In effect, people are thumbing their noses at the next generation, many of whom they purport to love, and pursuing every new indulgence with abandon. Air travel is of particular concern, with its oversize contribution to the climate emergency being driven by the most affluent people on the planet. As loathe as people are to admit it, morality demands that much of our response to climate change will require us to moderate our expectations about the luxury with which the future will be characterised.