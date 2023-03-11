YOUR SAY: We need more transport options

Ballarat is a growing city and there needs to be more transport available for people to get to school, work and home.
All our young generation in areas like Cardigan Village, Ross Creek etc are unable to catch a bus to and from school or work or for the general public that don't have private transport to get to town or where they need.
Ballarat needs a really good bus system allowing all ages to make it around our city or from outer edges to improve working and education opportunities for everyone of all ages.
Michelle Cassar, Cardigan Village
Great to hear that the City of Ballarat council is going to review the bus network. My advice - reduce the size of the buses. It makes no sense to have these huge 40-plus seater buses travelling around the suburbs, or out to villages like Creswick. In the UK, except in major tourist cities, buses are now 20-seater, run more frequently and are used more often. A great investment.
Fiona Watson, Creswick
Why are our local, state and federal governments so intent on closing the Ring Road? A railway crossing now? Wouldn't it be wiser to wait until after the construction of the freight hub, which I understand could be some time away, and also see if the freight trains will be carrying so much freight that they will be 1.8km long to block the crossing.
Short-haul rail freight died about 50 years ago and I can't possibly see it returning as point-to-point (door-to-door). Road freight is so much faster and more efficient.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
As the country lurches into a new phase of uncertain weather conditions, it is chilling to observe comfortable middle-class people blithely continuing to increase their emissions. In effect, people are thumbing their noses at the next generation, many of whom they purport to love, and pursuing every new indulgence with abandon. Air travel is of particular concern, with its oversize contribution to the climate emergency being driven by the most affluent people on the planet. As loathe as people are to admit it, morality demands that much of our response to climate change will require us to moderate our expectations about the luxury with which the future will be characterised.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
I called into OPSM recently to collect my new spectacles at 2pm in dry, sunny weather. I was admitted through the locked front door by their excellent manager and received the usual excellent service.
I then toured Bridge Mall and Norwich Plaza to update myself on the current state of trade. It was a shock.
Countless empty retail units, shops closed, closed doors and seemingly little trade. In previous shopping visits, shop doors were always open and welcoming. What remains is a sad sight.
David Chadderton, Ballarat
I see we are getting another bin. Is this just another way for the council to slug people more money in their rates? Council, please explain why it is so important for us to have another bin.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.