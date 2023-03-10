An archive of wines will tell the story of 25 years of hard labour at Michael Unwin Wines this long weekend.
The winery is holding a celebration to mark the milestone and at the same time, its Windermere location will be officially opened.
Michael Unwin Wines relocated to Remembrance Drive at the start of 2020, after 17 years at a purpose-built winery in Beaufort, however coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions made it impossible for a grand opening.
Michael Unwin said the Labour Day long weekend was the perfect time to celebrate the winery, before harvesting the grapes began.
"When we arrived here (Windermere) it started locking down and everything got ruined with another lockdown so we are (now) just relishing normality," Mr Unwin said.
"Life is back and it makes it all accessible and wonderful and there is a real celebration for that."
After travelling the world's famous wine regions as a young winemaker from New Zealand, Mr Unwin chose western Victoria to be his home.
Mr Unwin and his wife Cat started the business name in 1998 before establishing Michael Unwin Wines in Ararat in 2000.
"It was also because I moved to Australia, I moved to Victoria, I moved to western Victoria and having worked all over the world, I suddenly realised I'd come to the place that was going to be my home. I felt it in my bones," he said.
"I've worked in the most famous regions all over France for eight years and also with the wonderful and famous regions of South Australia but western Victoria is the place I wanted to try and make my mark."
The award-winning winemaker and his wife started as winemakers without vineyards. They gradually acquired grown vineyards over the years.
"We still have close relationships with some core growers which is really important and they will be there celebrating with us this weekend," Mr Unwin said.
"The idea of coming to Ballarat was because this is a true, classic cool climate as a contrast to our Grampians and Pyrenees vineyards. This is quite a contrast. It's really exciting the culture to have both sides of the divide and two incredibly different climates to work with."
The Windermere site includes a cellar door, winery and vineyard which is seven or eight years old.
It has allowed Mr Unwin to be an independent winemaker where everything is done at the one location.
"We don't spray anything onto our vines and they are looking magnificent. Whilst it was wet before, it's dry now and it's really looking good," he said.
"We haven't had floods and the weather above ground has been kind. That's why we are in the areas we are in because there's seldom the absolute perfect season but there is very frequently a very good one."
As part of the celebrations over the long weekend, Michael Unwin Wines' archive wines dating back to the late 1990s will be on display.
"Archive wines are available for people to look at because that's the story. The wines tell the story," Mr Unwin said.
"It's all about Ballarat. This is Ballarat. We are Ballarat's only winery, the only wine making facility in Ballarat."
"People can come out at different times. Monday will be relaxed, Sunday and Monday will be lovely times to come out. If you don't want to taste, you can sit down with a glass of something and enjoy the view.
"We will be selling wine as well. We want to sell people wine when they walk in the door because that's what keeps us going."
The celebrations will be held on Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday and Monday from 11am to 5pm. Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Ballarat's Federal MP Catherine King will attend the official opening on Saturday between 3pm and 4pm.
