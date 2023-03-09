More than 150 local jobs hang in the balance as administrators step in at the embattled Ballarat Gold Mine.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission on Friday confirmed 'external administration' as the status of Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd, which operates the Mount Clear mine.
Balmaine Gold was registered with ASIC in 2010 as an Australian proprietary company, limited by shares.
The mine's owner Shen Yao Holdings Limited and its parent company Yaoo Capital Pte Ltd are based in Singapore.
The news of administration comes after recent community anguish over the mine's waste disposal expansion plans.
A 2022 application to City of Ballarat Council to build a new 27-hectare tailings dam facility at Whitehorse Gully, north of Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear, sparked grave community distress due to the potential dust pollution and increase in toxic chemicals the expansion could bring about.
Ballarat Gold Mine opened in 2005.
In 2007 a shaft collapse trapped 27 miners almost a kilometre under the earth for five hours, until they were rescued through a ventilation shaft on Elsworth Street.
Gold production has varied in the years since, but the mine has remained viable.
The current owners of the mine took over its management in 2019.
They have been served safety notices in past years by the Earth Resources Regulator for safety and environmental breaches.
MORE TO COME
