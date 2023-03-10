The Courier
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Concussion focus - fans have role in changing culture

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 10 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Bulldog Liam Picken is stretchered from the Mars Stadium after being knocked out in a marking contest in a 2018 pre-season match. Picture by Dylan Burns

THIS uncomfortable picture should at the least get you thinking about football's still largely unknown toll in what we have demanded from our players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.