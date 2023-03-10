Ballarat Turf Club remains in a holding pattern over plans for spring.
Although Racing Victoria has confirmed the Sportsbet Ballarat Cup has been pushed back two weeks to accommodate an additional metropolitan race meeting and will now be be run on Saturday, December 9 this year, the BTC is yet to learn what its spring calendar will look like.
The big unknown for the club is whether it will have race dates between its Melbourne Cup eve meeting, which it expects to retain and have on Monday, November 6, and the Cup - a period which extends to five weeks.
BTC chief executive Belinda Glass said planning for that time of the year was on hold and would remain so until dates were confirmed.
"I'd expect to see them before the end of the month and have them released publicly in April."
The Cup date change is not only expected to impact racing in Ballarat in late spring, but also the summer schedule.
The club has for some years halted its racing program immediately after Cup Day to carry out extensive maintenance works on the turf track, not racing again until February.
Glass, speaking at the time the Cup date change was announced, said with the maintenance pushed back there was a possibility the BTC would lose two February dates which made up the its Summer Sunday series.
She said the club remained in the dark as to whether these meetings would be transferred to November as a lead up to Cup Day.
"We're asking the questions."
Glass said the club was working through a number of possibilities, but could not confirm anything until dates were set.
She said there were many factors at play, including staffing and sourcing services required for the running of meetings.
"I have staff asking for annual leave in the space previously filled by Cup Day, but until we know when we're racing it's all up in the air."
MEANWHILE, Tony and Calvin McEvoy lead the Ballarat Turf Club trainers' premiership.
They have 14 wins in what has developed into a hometown battle, with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace on nine
Then follows Ben and JD Hayes on seven, Henry Dwyer seven, and Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, and Matt Cumani four.
Leading jockeys: Dean Holland 14, John Allen 8, Jarrod Fry 7, Blaike McDougall 6, Declan Bates 5, Harry Coffery 5.
The McEvoys will get a chance to increase their lead with five runners at Sportsbet Ballarat on Tuesday.
Their strong hand includes last-start winner Kentucky Nick in the Hygain Winners Choice Handicap, 2000m.
Give Giggles in the Mortimer Petroleum Maiden, 1100m, and Caldante in the The Haymarket Maiden, 1400m, also appear solid chances.
With Holland not riding, Ballarat duo John Allen and Jarrod Fry have the rides to cut into his lead on the eight-race program, which starts at 2pm.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.