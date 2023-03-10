The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat waiting to finalise race days after Cup change

DB
By David Brehaut
March 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kentucky Nick is already a Ballarat winner. He could give trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy another win on the track. Picture by Racing Photos.

Ballarat Turf Club remains in a holding pattern over plans for spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.