THE WEIGHT of the discussion ahead is not lost on Shu Brown in preparing to talk with Australian senator Pat Dodson before the Ballarat community.
Mr Brown, an Adnyamathanha Yura man, said hosting the likes of high-profile Aboriginal leaders in Ballarat was rare, but this visit was highly important.
They will discuss the referendum, the Indigenous voice to parliament, and what this means for Ballarat.
The free event is open to the city's diverse Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.
Senator Dodson, a Yawuru man from Broome in Western Australia, has dedicated his life to advocating for constructive, respectful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples based on mutual understanding and talks.
Senator Dodson is also Australian Government's special envoy for reconciliation and implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. He has been chairman of the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation, a Commissioner into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, and a Roman Catholic priest.
"It is great to see such a high profile Aboriginal leader coming to our town and for the reason why he is coming - this referendum is going to be massive change in a good way from community up to parliamentary level," Mr Brown said. "But we need to provide the community the right information in how it will work.
"The whole thing about referendum is that it doesn't just impact the Aboriginal community, the whole nation is deciding...we need people to support and fully understand."
Mr Brown is the cultural and therapeutic team manager for Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative. He will be interviewing Mr Dodson in the event organised by Ballarat federal MP Catherine King.
Mr Brown said it was important to hear from Senator Dodson how the voice would affect regional Australians and how it might affect people living in remote Aboriginal communities and how their voices would be heard.
He said each Aboriginal community has different issues and expectations.
While he was not a Victorian traditional owner, Mr Brown said it was important the Ballarat community also understands how the voice to parliament process might impact treaty discussions underway in the state.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Brown was aware the voice to parliament debate had varying opinions within Ballarat's Aboriginal community, like any community, and said the event was about opening discussions. Many Aboriginal people had lived through varying forms of institutional failure, even the Aboriginal and Torres Strait slander Commission.
"I wouldn't say there has been a lot of discussion about it. In the programs we run with women's groups, men's groups, elders and Stolen Generations, the voice is not a huge topic of conversation," Mr Brown said.
"...We're not talking about it publicly as we should be. Things should change next week, especially with Pat Dodson in town."
In Conversation with Senator Patrick Dodson is at Ballaarat Mechanics Institute on Wednesday, 4pm. Registration essential: trybooking.com.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.