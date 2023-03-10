Ballarat Gold Mine workers have been considering strike action as anxiety grows over alleged pay issues at the beleaguered business.
The gold mine's Australian operators went into administration on Thursday, leaving about 200 workers in limbo and in the dark about the certainty of being paid while they continue to work.
Staff onsite on Friday declined to comment on the situation, which comes after recent community opposition to the mine's waste-facility expansion plans.
But multiple sources have reported suppliers refusing to work at the Mount Clear site in recent months due to pay disputes.
Equipment including portable toilets and a cherry picker was observed being carted off-site on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, workers have reportedly been discussing amongst themselves in private 'group chats' what their next steps will be if the company continues to keep them "in the dark".
"They're saying if they're not going to get paid, they're not going to turn up [to work]," a source who wanted to remain anonymous told The Courier.
"They haven't been paid for two weeks now because their two weeks ended yesterday and they were meant to be paid yesterday but that's when the administrators stepped in and have taken charge of the money.
"So it just depends, if they get paid today they'll probably keep working until they know more but until they get paid, they're sort of on the edge of 'do we go to work or not,' which is fair enough really."
The workers are still hoping the business can be saved from collapse, but fears are growing about potential job losses and missing out on entitlements like superannuation because of cash flow issues that have precipitated the administration.
READ MORE
"The big boss just keeps saying for the last, probably, six months 'Everything will be fine,'" the source said.
"Then the boys would turn up to work and there'd be no diesel... so one day they had no equipment or anything because there was no petrol.
"It's just stressful when that's your main source of income and if they declare bankruptcy they [the workers may not get] redundancy, no pay.
"Some people live week to week on their pay and it's really hard when you don't know what's going to happen, if you're going to get paid or you're not going to get paid."
The revenue issues are believed to be caused by difficulties processing ore at the site.
The company has applied to the City of Ballarat Council to develop a new tailings storage facility to increase capacity, but has faced community backlash around potential environmental and health impacts.
The council on Friday confirmed the planning application for the new tailings facility remains active and a required Health Impact Assessment was yet to be submitted.
Development and Growth Director Natalie Robertson said the council had not been contacted by any parties connected to the Ballarat Gold Mine since it entered administration.
Administrators Hall Chadwick, the CFMEU, the Minerals Council of Victoria and the Ballarat Gold Mine were contacted for comment.
