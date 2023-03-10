The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Gold Mine in administration: workers could go on strike if wages, superannuation not guaranteed

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is this the end of the road for the Ballarat Gold Mine? Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Gold Mine workers have been considering strike action as anxiety grows over alleged pay issues at the beleaguered business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.