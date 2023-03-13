The Courier
Medals for Ballarat joint HVP plantation-CFA firefighters

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 2:09pm
Eight Ballarat HVP staff have recieved their National Emergency Medals: (L-R) Josh Driscoll, Mark Cowell, Rachel Briggs, Natalie Said, Ruth Ryan, Nigel Clifford, Lisa Boddy, Andy Newell, Michael Wright and Stephen Pollett. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

After a pandemic and a long-gone horror fire season, eight Ballarat firefighters have been honoured for their work protecting farms and rural communities across the state in 2019-2020.

