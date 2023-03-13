After a pandemic and a long-gone horror fire season, eight Ballarat firefighters have been honoured for their work protecting farms and rural communities across the state in 2019-2020.
They're part of a private fleet (with joint CFA membership) that swung into action and worked for 54 days to help in communities close to plantations owned by their employer HVP in 2019-2020.
Josh Driscoll, Mark Cowell, Rachel Briggs, Natalie Said, Ruth Ryan, Nigel Clifford, Lisa Boddy, Andy Newell, Michael Wright and Stephen Pollett received the National Emergency Medal at the Ballarat North Sports Club this week.
"I guess firefighting is one part of our diverse roles as plantation managers," Western Region General Manager Andy Newell said.
"We feel really proud to see staff recognised,
"For me personally, I know it was some time ago but it was good to take a moment to reflect on how well our staff and contractors responded through that period as well as how we worked really well with other agencies."
Mr Newell and the Mitchell Park-based team were mainly sent to the Myrtleford area, where they helped to protect the Merriang community and a nearby HVP plantation.
Mr Newell said he was involved in several stints in the North East including front-line firefighting, logistics and making sure crews were ok and had everything they needed to stay hydrated, fed and safe.
The eight firefighters based at the Mitchell Park office were among 230 HVP who picked up fire hoses across the state that Summer.
Of those, 193 were from country Victoria and 48 were recognised at the Ballarat ceremony on Thursday.
All up, HVP has almost a quarter of a million hectares of plantations across the state.- an area about the size of the city and suburbs of Paris.
"Fire has always been foremost in our minds at HVP as we move into summer each year," HVP Chief executive Stephen Ryan said.
"And we understand the key role we and the communities in which we work play in fighting fires each year,"
The Queen instituted the National Emergency Medal in October 2011 after the horrific Black Saturday fires of 2009
It is awarded to those whose service in a nationally-significant emergency protected life, property or interests that were not their own - and has become an important part of Australia's Honours and Awards system.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan applauded the firefighters for their courage and bravery:
"This is an award dedicated to recognising the humble servants of our communities," he said.
"These recipients were not just doing their job - they went above and beyond when their fellow community members needed it most.
"It's our hope these awards are received with pride because the recipients truly made a difference."
HVP plantations in the greater Ballarat region include sites at Buninyong, Bungal, Basalt, Bells Reef, Spargo Creek, Scarsdale, Happy Valley, Cape Clear, Bradvale, Garibaldi, Durham, Lead and Mount Mercer.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
