The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

New kinder to open at Napoleons Primary School in 2024

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new 66-place kinder will open at Napoleons Primary School next year. File picture

A new 66-place kindergarten will open at Napoleons Primary School next year, in what school principal Sue Izard has described as "very, very exciting news" for the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.