Two days into celebrating queer country pride, Daylesford is only going to get busier as festivities ramp up.
ChillOut festivities continue in the lead-up to Sunday's parade.
Event organisers are expecting more than 25,000 people to be in town over the four days of the festival.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood welcomed the event to town and said it was an important part of the shire's calendar.
"Council has been a proud supporter of ChillOut for many years and has seen the festival grow and flourish into one of our region's biggest and most colourful events," he said in a statement.
There are over 50 events across the weekend, with Saturday's events running from 9am until well into the early hours of Sunday morning.
READ MORE: Thousands to celebrate queer country pride
The Vincent Street parade will kick-start the last day of the festival at 10am.
"We encourage the community to get out and experience some of the fantastic events coming up throughout ChillOut," Cr Hood said.
He said this long-running festival was a great way to kick-off the Hepburn Shire's 2023 events calendar.
"Our region is known for some of its signature events like ChillOut, Clunes Booktown, CresFest and Spudfest," Cr Hood said.
"Events and tourism are an important part of our local economy."
Coinciding with the festival is the unveiling of the Big Rainbow at Victoria Park.
The Big Rainbow Project, organised by company Tinder, involved a nationwide vote to decide on the location.
2022 LONG WEEKEND ACTION: Ballarat's confidence returns as crowds
Cr Hood said it was another way for the community to show their support for everyone in the community.
"Hepburn Shire is known for its diverse community, and the Big Rainbow symbolises our inclusiveness, respect and pride for our LGBTIQA+ community and allies," he said.
"The Big Rainbow will be a major attraction for visitors, in particular during the upcoming ChillOut festival, Australia's largest and most popular regional LGBTIQA+ event."
ChillOut president Matt Clarke said he was looking forward to welcoming everyone, including an increased number of young people.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.