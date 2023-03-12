A Ballarat North student has won the prize of a lifetime - the chance to design a $10,000 stand at the main entrance to the biggest garden show in the southern hemisphere.
Emma Sheppard-Simms has been studying for a horticulture qualification at the University of Melbourne's Burnley campus - and has already started a fledgling business: Plantery
It's been a whirlwind couple of months - as the landscape architect now prepares a display outside the Exhibition Buildings for the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.
"Open Gardens Victoria had a student competition to design a stand at the show - and I put something in around Christmas time," Ms Sheppard-Simms said.
"I didn't think it would go anywhere, but you can only try.
"Then I got a call to say I'd been shortlisted.
"I had this idea of an all-female team putting it together - and that has taken off."
The all-female crew is believed to be a first for the MIFGS and she said it was boosting the profile of female tradies in general.
"I've only been in Victoria for a few years and I didn't have many networks, so I got in touch with an organisation called Encouraging Women in Horticulture.
"When we asked for help, there was a huge response from members and I now have a team of 15.
"This team is really collaborative.
"I think a lot of women feel isolated. They sometimes feel that horticulture is an industry surrounded by men, but I really feel there is a market out there for female tradies."
Her winning design features a wildflower meadow, ornamental grasslands and even a 3m native tree she is still trying to work out how-to-make happen.
"I'm a big fan of native plants - and I'm really pro-using gardens to increase biodiversity," Ms Sheppard-Simms said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I'm also big on vegetables and food gardens.
"There is so much you can do in your backyard to encourage little critters. I really believe in that sort of thing."
With a $10,000 grant to spend, she is working on obtaining plants including correas, everlasting daisies, ornamental grasses, willow myrtles and lilly pillies.
In the future she hopes to move into large-scale commercial landscaping projects.
The Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show opens March 29 at the Royal Exhibition Buildings in Carlton.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.