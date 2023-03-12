BALLARAT Miners fans might be scratching their heads a bit in the opening game of the season when they look at who runs onto the court for the home side against Melbourne Tigers.
The Miners men on Saturday unveiled a completely new-look squad as part of the Ballarat Senior Basketball Tournament, playing four, full-length games against opponents including NBL1 teams.
New names to impress included import guard and free-throw specialist Jack Davidson.
In 2019 Davidson broke the all-time NCAA record for most shots made in a row from the free throw line with 95. Before going on and earning the Jostens Trophy Award for the Most Outstanding NCAA DIII Men's Basketball Player in 2022.
Fellow import Tyler Rudolph also took to the court. Rudolph spent four years with Minot State University in North Dakota, averaging 30 minutes, 17 points and seven rebounds a game.
Of the new Australian-based players, Jake Lloyd has joined the Miners after four seasons with Bendigo. Last season he averaged 11.64 points, 4.59 rebounds and 1.77 assists a game with the Braves.
Point Guard Max Cody was another to take to the court. Cody was a teammate of Rudolph at Minot State. Last year, Cody averaged 34.2 minutes, 12.5 points, and 6.4 assists on court per game.
Another new name to enjoy a hit out was Adam Thoseby. Thoseby has the height at 198cm, and a dual British-Australian last season averaged 16.3 points in 22 minutes on court.
Of the returning player Nic Pozolglou, Zac Dunmore, Amos Brooks and Jodan Lingard were recognisable faces once again suiting up for the home town.
The women's team remains a work in progress with just the bar minimum of players taking the court in the two competitive hitouts across the the weekend.
The club announced on Friday it had signed its first import since 2019 with Swede Emma Karamovic joining the roster. The club has confirmed it will be making a series of announcements in the coming week regarding the make-up of the women's team.
Of those who took to the court, it was pleasing to see club legend Kristy Rinaldi back on court again while youngsters such as Jemma Amoore and Annie Collins also got some valuable pre-season minutes in.
The Miners NBL1 South season gets underway on April 1 with a home match against the Melbourne. Both squads will also play another home match in the opening week, with clashes scheduled against Bendigo on Thursday April 9.
