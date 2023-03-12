The Courier
BCA FINALS: Wendouree hold off Mount Clear in Ballarat Cricket Association semi final

By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 6:00pm
Wendouree's Heath Pyke cuts on his way to scoring a valuable 26 against Mount Clear in the semi-final. Picture by Adam Trafford

AFTER years of disappointment in semi-finals, Wendouree is through to the decider next weekend with a hard-fought win over a gallant Mount Clear.

