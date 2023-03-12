AFTER years of disappointment in semi-finals, Wendouree is through to the decider next weekend with a hard-fought win over a gallant Mount Clear.
So often in recent season, it's the Red Caps top-order which has seen them get across the line, but this time, it was the lower order, led by Ash McCafferty, Tom Batters, Sam Peeters and Tom Godson that would give their side enough runs to play with.
That quartet then went about snaring eight of the 10 wickets to fall in Mount Clear's chase which ended on 162, 48 runs short of Wendouree's 210.
Mount Clear has every right to feel gutted about the defeat, losing in-form all-rounder and skipper Jarrod Burns after he bowled just four balls on Saturday.
Burns was unable to bat on Sunday, leaving much of the leg work to Tom Le Lievre. But once he was the fifth-wicket to fall, dismissed for 59, the writing was on the wall for the Mounties, who never recovered.
But when the dust settles, the club will be able to look back on this season with a huge smile, given it has built from just three wins last year.
Batters proved to be the pick of the bowlers with 4-44, while Peeters gave him terrific support with 3-29.
The win is well-and-truly a monkey off the back for the Red Caps who managed to get the job done without a huge contribution from the usual suspects at the top of the batting order.
But they will all need to be at their best next weekend when they clash with East Ballarat for the title.
