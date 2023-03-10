Dunnstown's popular pick-your-own sunflower farm opens this weekend but poor growing conditions mean the bright blooms are not as plentiful this year.
Just 20 to 40 acres of the 120 acres of sunflowers they planted have bloomed because many of the seeds rotted in the wet or froze in the cold, and recent overcast conditions have slowed those that did germinate from opening.
Laiken Britt has decided to open the farm on Sunday and Monday to allow Ballarat Begonia Festival visitors to enjoy the sunflowers, but said a better spectacle with more blooms open would come in the next few weeks.
Ms Britt said the entire crop was later than usual this year because the paddocks were underwater when they would normally sow the seeds.
"I would say under half are open, but only maybe 40 per cent of the field germinated because it was so wet but there's nothing we can do," she said.
"That's the challenge of farming. At least we do not rely on this like farmers who have lost their wheat crop. This is for people to enjoy."
Warm weather forecast next week should help more of the sunflowers to open and allow the farm to reopen the following weekend.
"Without the sun shining in the sky the flowers don't open. If they have two or three days of sun they just start to bloom and pop open but this overcast cloudiness is not helping," she said.
Ms Laiken and husband Karl first opened their sunflower fields to the public in 2020 and it quickly found fame for photographs, social media and a chance to take the sunny flowers home.
Tickets cost $10 at the gate and sunflowers cost $4 per stem.
