The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

APCO teams with IGA for mini-supermarket, cafe in new Alfredton petrol station

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new APCO service station in Alfredton, which officially opens next weekend, features a mini IGA and barista-style cafe. Picture by Adam Trafford

PROMINENT independent supermarket brand IGA has moved into the petrol convenience space with a twist to shake up the Ballarat market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.