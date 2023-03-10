PROMINENT independent supermarket brand IGA has moved into the petrol convenience space with a twist to shake up the Ballarat market.
Independent Grocers of Australia, under parent body Metcash, has a mini-supermarket built into one of Ballarat's newest petrol stations, launched by independently owned fuel APCO in Alfredton.
While not under the family-owned string of IGA's in the region, such as Ryan's or Country Grocers, the IGA express model will maintain a brand focus on locally sourced produce.
Bigger in size than the express stores of the supermarket giants, this model features a delicatessen, a yoghurt bar and freshly made food and barista-style coffee.
Alfredton marks the third Apco in Ballarat but the first with an IGA express supermarket in town.
This follows a model in seven other regional stations. APCO pointed to Alfredeton having one of its "largest footprints" in a fast-growing suburb forecast to increase by about 25 per cent in the next 13 years.
APCO (formerly Anderson Petroleum Company) was founded in Warrnambool in 1968 and has headquarters now in Geelong.
