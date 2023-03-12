Another two years of leadership are on the cards for this long serving regional councillor.
Pyrenees Shire councillor David Clarke has signed up for another term as the Municipal Association of Victoria president.
Cr Clarke told The Courier he had a number of goals he still wanted to achieve during his time in the top seat for the state.
"You can get a bit done in two years but you can't get a lot [done]," he said.
Cr Clarke said he is looking forward to pursuing a number of projects that have been started in the last few months.
Top of mind at the moment is developing a strong relationship with the state government.
"They often see local government as a service provider, but we actually are a lot more than that," Cr Clarke said.
While both levels of government are involved with providing services, Cr Clarke said the state government works on a larger scale and councils provide more localised support specific to a particular region.
In his position as president Cr Clarke is across a number of different regions and issues across the state.
But he said the position also served as an advantage for his constituents close to home in the Pyrenees Shire.
As the different levels of government learn to work together with the new federal government, elected in May last year, Cr Clarke said he is glad to have a seat at the table in Canberra.
"We have a government that's very open to dealing with local governments at the moment," he said.
"I'm very keen to involve us and you've got to seize that opportunity."
Cr Clarke said there have already been a number of smaller but positive wins especially when it comes to disaster funding, and rebuilding improved infrastructure so it can withstand future disasters.
"Queensland and New South Wales are already over the line and we think we'll get Victoria over the line, but we're not quite there yet," Cr Clarke said.
Disaster funding is a big priority for MAV and Cr Clarke going into the next two years of his presidency.
While there are some redevelopment in our area Cr Clarke said other councils are facing bills way into the millions.
For some this is a bill worth their whole budget before they are able to offer any services.
"The way I described local government is that a perfect [council] gets $1 from you this year, and it spends $1 on you in the same year," he said
Cr Clarke said there will need to be funding help in order for councils to keep offering services and rebuild after disasters. Another priority will be the upcoming council elections in 2024 where Cr Clarke said he is keen to help communities build strong councils in the second year of his term.
He said the 2020 LGA Act changed a lot about the way councils run.
"Some for the better ... and some things, it hasn't fixed," Cr Clarke said.
He envisions working with communities to ensure strong leaders are confident to put their hands up.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
