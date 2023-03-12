WHO is Ballarat's best sporting team? There is a fair argument to say that the Ballarat Bolts are this city's number one club after winning a third successive state-based championship on Sunday.
Having gone up a grade this season to the state WCCC championship, the Bolts took to the foreign soil of Monash University, a team that had only lost one game all season, and tore apart the hosts in the most dynamic of displays.
Led by a five-wicket haul from Lillee Barendsen, the Bolts restricted the hosts to just 9-100 from their 40 overs.
Emily McNeight then led the charge with the bat, smashing 56 from just 58 balls. She was assisted by a patient 30 from opener Imogen O'Brien as the pair shared in a match-winning stand of 82, allowing the Bolts to coast to a win in just 26 overs for the loss of only three wickets.
A season which started so disjointed due to a series of wash-outs ended in the perfect way for McNeight and her team.
"it was a good day," she said. "We've capped it off really well.
"We were so chuffed with how the bowlers went. When we got to drinks we set our goal to keep them under 100, and for get just 100 was just about the perfect result.
"Lillee bowled exceptionally well. We wouldn't have kept them to where we did without her. Everyone's efforts in the field, just the intensity, the want for the ball and the hunger is what got us there."
McNeight said it was a dream come true to win a third successive title.
"To go back-to-back-to-back while moving a grade, I just couldn't be prouder of every single player that has stepped on the field for the Bolts in the past three seasons," she said. "All their hard work over the past three seasons, our players have stuck around and got us to where we are today."
When quizzed as to how the players would celebrate, McNeight said it would be pretty quiet. "Well there's only about four of us who are over 18, so I think there will be a few Pepsi Max's on the way home," she joked.
