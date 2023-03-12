The Courier
Ballarat Bolts win WCCC one day championship, beating Monash University

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 6:30pm
The Ballarat Bolts are premiers once again, making it three successive grand final wins. Picture supplied

WHO is Ballarat's best sporting team? There is a fair argument to say that the Ballarat Bolts are this city's number one club after winning a third successive state-based championship on Sunday.

