First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria call out to shape treaty

By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:20pm
Michael "Mookeye" Bell (Gunditjmara) and Charmaine Clarke (Gunditjmara), along with Gunditjmara, Arrernte and Wadawurrung man Jordan Edwards have represented the south-west region in the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria.

UNCLE Michael "Mookeye" Bell says Victoria was ready for the next phase of its historic treaty process with Indigenous peoples. He encouraged Indigenous peoples across the region to be actively involved in shaping the next stage: treaty negotiations.

