UNCLE Michael "Mookeye" Bell says Victoria was ready for the next phase of its historic treaty process with Indigenous peoples. He encouraged Indigenous peoples across the region to be actively involved in shaping the next stage: treaty negotiations.
Elected members of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria will gather in Melbourne this week for their final meeting of the first term.
Uncle Michael, who is based in Heywood, has been one of three south-west community elected representatives in the assembly. He felt the assembly - the first of its kind in the nation - had achieved its key objectives in setting up the framework for treaty negotiations and a self-determination fund.
Treaty negotiations are set to being after the assembly's second general election in May.
While Uncle Michael can put his hand up again - a prospect has been considering - he said there was a wealth of talent in the state's south-west that could play key roles.
"[Indigenous] People shouldn't be afraid to put their hand up and vote or run in the next election. We've never negotiated Treaty before, it's all aspirational, but it's got to work with all Victorians to make it happen," Uncle Michael said.
"If anyone feels they have the ability and desire to be in it - go for it. Like any election, voting at least gives you options for who to consider."
This is a completely separate prospect to the upcoming Australian referendum on a voice to federal parliament, which Ballarat federal MP Catherine King has likened to an advisory body similar to City of Ballarat's Koorie Action Engagement Group.
The First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria formed in late 2019 to lay the groundwork for Treaty, an agreement between the state allowing greater autonomy for Indigenous peoples on key issues impacting communities such as health, education and justice.
A landmark Treaty Authority Bill passed in the lower house of the Victorian parliament last October.
The legislation is designed to ensure a fair and just reconciliation process for Indigenous people.
Led by First Nations people and grounded in their culture, lore and law, the bill allows for an independent Treaty Authority to oversee treaty negotiations and help resolve disputes.
The first assembly decided early on to have was Uncle Michael said was a hybrid treaty framework with an overarching statewide treaty while also empowering traditional owners to enter more localised treaties to reflect localised priorities.
"It's been a great experience to get to that negotiation point," Uncle Michael said.
"For the elected people - and that's what I was for south-west communities - it was an honour to be elected. People seemed to listed to the processes from those elected to leadership. Their voices were heard clearly."
Uncle Michael, a Gunditjmara elder, was elected to represent Indigenous peoples living in the state's south-west alongside Gunditjmara, Arrernte and Wadawurrung man Jordan Edwards, who is based in Geelong.
Gunditjmara elder Charmaine Clarke, who grew up in Ballarat, replaced Ballarat's Sissy Austin to represent the region in early 2021. Ms Austin resigned in October 2020 after a sacred tree was felled for Western Highway upgrades.
Eleven seats in the assembly had also been allocated to formally-recognised traditional owners bodies, including Sean Fagan representing the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Coorporation.
Uncle Michael said there were a couple of ends to tie up but he felt this assembly had laid strong foundations.
