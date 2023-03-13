Detectives are investigating a suspicious house fire in which a flaming object has landed on a roof in Ballarat's north.
Firefighters were called to Forest Street Wendouree at 5.11am Saturday, putting the roof fire out within 15 minutes before handing over the police.
Officers said they believed the parties involved in the criminal damage incident were known to each other.
No one was injured.
Crews in two trucks turned up from Wendouree CFA.
Fire vehicles from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) and Lucas (station 68) also attended.
The CFA said police had attended the address earlier in the night.
Police said investigations remained ongoing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.